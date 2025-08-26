Tree plantation drive by Bodhidrum Adhyayan Chakra, NCC cadets in Numaligarh

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: At the initiative of Bodhidrum Adhyayan Chakra, Numaligarh, and in collaboration with the NCC cadets of Numaligarh Higher Secondary School, a massive tree plantation drive was organized on Monday at Rowduar village in Numaligarh, where saplings of black plum (Jamun) were planted by the NCC cadets.

The plantation programme was formally inaugurated by noted social workers of Numaligarh, Robin Kachari and Tulasi Gogoi. Bodhidrum Adhyayan Chakra has undertaken the plantation project along the Dhansiri river bank road at Rowduar village, Numaligarh. The initiative covers nearly three kilometers of road with black plum saplings. This initiative of Bodhidrum Adhyayan Chakra has been widely appreciated by various groups and organizations.

