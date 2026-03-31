Rain Disrupts Assam Election Campaign Trail, Chopper Travels Cancelled

With only eight days left before the campaign period closes for the Assam assembly elections, rain has emerged as an unexpected obstacle for political parties scrambling to cover ground across the state.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted continued rainfall at isolated places across Assam until April 1 — right in the thick of the final campaign push.
Also read: Assam & NE receive excessive rainfall in the first 18 days of pre-monsoon
The disruptions have cut across party lines, affecting some of the biggest names in the current campaign.
BJP national president Nitin Nabin was forced to abandon his planned journey to Bokakhat, where he was scheduled to attend a poll rally in support of AGP president Atul Bora. Helicopter travel was ruled out due to unsafe flying conditions.
AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal similarly had to cancel his chopper trip to Agamoni in Lower Assam.
The disruptions are not new — on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to travel by road to reach a rally in Dhekiajuli after weather conditions made air travel impossible.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma managed to keep his schedule intact despite the weather, addressing four election rallies across Majuli, Naoboicha, Sissiborgaon, and Sadiya on Monday. He also participated in a roadshow in Dibrugarh in the evening.
The IMD's forecast for the Northeast, issued on Monday, warns of continued unsettled weather through the critical campaign window.
The department has predicted fairly widespread to widespread light to moderate rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30 to 50 km/h across Northeast India between March 30 and April 3.
Isolated heavy rainfall is likely over Assam and Meghalaya between March 30 and April 1, over Arunachal Pradesh on March 31 and April 1, and over Tripura on March 30 and 31.
In the past 24 hours, the chief rainfall recorded across the state was as follows: Sarusajai (ARG) 3 cm, Bihubar 2 cm, Nalbari 1 cm, Motunga 1 cm, Tamulpur 1 cm, Mangaldoi 1 cm, Lakhipur (ARG) 1 cm, NT Xing (Ranganadi) 1 cm, Algapur Circle (AWS) 1 cm, Dalgaon (ARG) 1 cm, Hajo (ARG) 1 cm, Amingaon (AWS) 1 cm, Numaligarh 1 cm, and Guwahati (A/P) 1 cm.
With the campaign window narrowing and the weather showing little sign of cooperating, parties will be hoping conditions ease before the final days of electioneering.