Rain Disrupts Assam Election Campaign Trail, Chopper Travels Cancelled

The disruptions have cut across party lines, affecting some of the biggest names in the current campaign.

BJP national president Nitin Nabin was forced to abandon his planned journey to Bokakhat, where he was scheduled to attend a poll rally in support of AGP president Atul Bora. Helicopter travel was ruled out due to unsafe flying conditions.

AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal similarly had to cancel his chopper trip to Agamoni in Lower Assam.

The disruptions are not new — on Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah had to travel by road to reach a rally in Dhekiajuli after weather conditions made air travel impossible.