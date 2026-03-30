Tribal Bodies demand cancellation of 55-MW Kulsi Hydel Project amid rising protests

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: A massive public meeting was held at Ukiam M.E. School playground on Friday, demanding the immediate cancellation of the proposed 55-MW hydroelectric project on the Kulsi River. The protest comes amid growing public anger over the Assam government’s failure to officially scrap the project so far.

The meeting was jointly organized by the Kamrup District Garo National Council, the All Rabha National Council, the Kulsi River Dam Resistance Forum, and the Barduar Tea Garden Land Patta Demand Committee. The session was jointly moderated by Gobinda Rabha, chief coordinator of the Barduar committee, and Chabin Rabha, president of the resistance forum, while environmental activist Pakhiraj Rabha outlined the objectives of the gathering.

At the outset, representatives from Garo and Khasi women’s organisations addressed the gathering in their respective languages, highlighting concerns over the potential impact of the dam. Speaking at the meeting, Bhismadev Rabha, president of the Kamrup District Rabha National Council, warned of the severe consequences the dam could bring. He stated that despite repeated protests and public awareness campaigns, the government has yet to withdraw the proposal. He further alleged that efforts are being made to push the project forward secretly. While acknowledging infrastructure development by the government, he criticised it for neglecting the concerns of indigenous communities. He cited both the Kulsi dam project and the proposed Barduar satellite township as examples. “We will cooperate with the government only if these projects, which threaten our existence, are officially cancelled,” he asserted.

Lopresti Sangma, president of the Garo Women’s Council, expressed strong dissatisfaction, alleging that neither the Chief Minister of Assam nor the Chief Minister of Meghalaya has considered the concerns of the affected communities. She also criticises the chief executive member of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council for remaining silent on the issue.

Environmental activist Bidisha Choudhury presented visual evidence through a projector, illustrating the potential environmental damage and displacement that could result from the dam project.

Subrata Talukdar, chief convenor of the All Assam Land Rights Joint Struggle Committee, also addressed the gathering, demanding the immediate cancellation of both the Kulsi dam and the Barduar satellite township proposals. He called for an end to “environmentally destructive development” and urged people not to support governments that pursue development at the cost of public welfare, instead encouraging them to vote for parties committed to safeguarding people’s interests.

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