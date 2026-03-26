Tea garden workers set to play key role in shaping outcome of Assam Assembly polls

Dibrugarh: Tea garden workers, one of the largest and most influential voter groups in Assam, are set to play a key role in shaping the outcome of the upcoming state Assembly polls, with livelihood concerns emerging as a central issue in tea-growing regions of Upper Assam.

Workers in tea estates around Dibrugarh said wages, rising prices and lack of basic facilities remain their primary concerns. Many workers said the daily wage of around Rs 250 is not sufficient to meet household expenses amid the increasing cost of living.

“We work in harsh conditions, under the sun and in the rain. It becomes very difficult as the garden areas develop pits and the ground turns slippery,” said Deepanjali Manki, a tea garden worker.

“We get Rs 250 a day, which is not enough to run a household. Wages should increase in proportion to rising prices,” she added.

Arti, a tea plucking worker with over a decade of experience, said wages have not kept pace with inflation. “I have been working in tea gardens for 13 years. We still get Rs 250 per day. It is not enough to support a family. We walk nearly two kilometres daily on poor roads to reach work,” she said.

Women workers, who form a significant part of the tea garden workforce, also flagged concerns over workload and access to basic facilities. Long working hours, limited healthcare access and rising household expenses continue to pose challenges, they said.

Danish Khadiya, a supervisor in a tea estate, said workers are struggling to cope with increasing expenses. “The cost of children’s education is rising every year. Many workers are yet to receive land pattas, and facilities like ration supply are not uniform across tea gardens,” he said, adding that women often face health issues due to prolonged work in difficult conditions.

Acharya Sahu, president of the Assam Chah Janjati Chatra Union, said wage concerns remain central to the community.

“Workers get Rs 250 per day, and while there has been talk of a marginal increase, inflation is also rising. Wages should be significantly increased,” he said. He also highlighted issues such as a lack of toilets, poor road connectivity and the absence of basic protective gear like raincoats and boots in tea gardens.

Chakradhar Gogoi, a candidate from Khowang constituency, said the community plays a crucial role in elections. “We have worked in tea garden areas and will continue to focus on development, including electricity, schools, employment and roads,” he said. With thousands of workers and their families forming a significant voter base, their concerns are expected to play a decisive role in the upcoming polls.

After Independence for the first time, the Assam government has provided land rights to the tea garden workers. Recently, the Prime Minister distributed land pattas to the tea garden workers. (ANI)

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