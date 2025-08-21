Tribal Sangha Burns Govt Notification Over Expansion of Tirap Tribal Belt

Kokrajhar: The All Assam Tribal Sangha, Kokrajhar District Committee, on Thursday staged a fierce protest against the Assam government’s decision to expand the list of Protected Classes of Persons in the Tirap Tribal Belt by including eight additional communities.

As part of the demonstration, members of the Sangha publicly burned copies of the government notification, terming the move “anti-tribal” and a direct threat to the land and identity rights of the existing protected groups.

Sangha leaders alleged that the government’s decision would dilute the original intent of the Tribal Belt system and warned of larger state-wide protests if the order is not revoked immediately.