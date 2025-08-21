Assam News

Tribal Sangha Burns Govt Notification Over Expansion of Tirap Tribal Belt

AAS Tribal Sangha, Kokrajhar, opposes inclusion of 8 new communities under Clause of Protected Classes.
Ongoing Protests
Ongoing Protests
Published on

Kokrajhar: The All Assam Tribal Sangha, Kokrajhar District Committee, on Thursday staged a fierce protest against the Assam government’s decision to expand the list of Protected Classes of Persons in the Tirap Tribal Belt by including eight additional communities.

As part of the demonstration, members of the Sangha publicly burned copies of the government notification, terming the move “anti-tribal” and a direct threat to the land and identity rights of the existing protected groups.

Sangha leaders alleged that the government’s decision would dilute the original intent of the Tribal Belt system and warned of larger state-wide protests if the order is not revoked immediately.

Stills from the protest
Stills from the protest

Raising slogans and holding placards, protestors demanded that the government respect the historic safeguards put in place for tribal communities and stop altering the list of protected classes.

The burning of the notification marks an escalation in the agitation, reflecting the anger and frustration among tribal groups in the region.

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com