Tribute paid to Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha in Haflong Ceremony

Haflong: Rich tribute to legendary cultural icon Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha was paid by Assam Minister for Power, Co-operation etc Nandita Gorlosa at a programme held at Cultural Institute Hall, Haflong on Thursday. The programme was organised by the District Administration wherein dignitaries like Chairman of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Mohet Hojai, Executive Member NCHAC Donphainon Thaosen and Probita Johori, NCHAC MAC Rupali Langthasa, District Commissioner Simanta Kr. Das, Ex Principal of Haflong Government College Madhumita Daolagupu, Inspector of School Gayetri Naiding were present.

Rabha Divas is observed in entire Assam in order to honour the famous Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha on his death anniversary. Bishnu Prasad Rabha’s contributions have made a remarkable impact on the culture as well as the literature and intellectual domain of the state of Assam. Several participants from Assam Sanskritik Mahasangram (ASM) performed Rabha Sangeet.

Minister Nandita Gorlosa spoke about the great legendary icon Bishnu Prasad Rabha who was not just an artist but a true and spirited freedom fighter who encouraged students and people should know the greatness of this personality as well as other great icon of Assam also. She said, “The name of Bishu Prasad Rabha, the artist, singer, dancer, songwriter, orator, and litterateur, has endured not only in Assam but throughout the country.” Further she requested the students to study about the life of Bishnu Rabha.

Welcoming the entire guest present, District Commissioner Simanta Kr. Das spoke in gist about the Kalaguru and his contribution to the society. Kalaguru Bishnu Prasad Rabha was a multifaceted genius who immense contribution to the Assamese culture, literature, music, dance, and social reformation still inspire in today’s date.

Chairman of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council (NCHAC) Mohet Hojai also spoke on Rabha’s contributions and expressed his thoughts on the multi-talented and multi-faced personality of Kalaguru.

