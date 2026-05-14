Tribute to Advocate Ram Lal Yadav of Assam: Celebrating a Life of Legal Excellence, Integrity and Public Service

Advocate Ram Lal Yadav passed away on 2nd May 2026 in Guwahati, leaving behind a legacy of dedication, integrity, and service in both his professional and personal life.

Born at Hojai, Assam, he pursued his higher education in Guwahati, where he completed his M.Sc. in Mathematics before choosing law as his profession. After obtaining his

LL.B., he enrolled with the Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim and began his legal practice under the guidance of Late Senior Advocate B.K. Goswami.

During a distinguished legal career spanning several decades, Advocate Ram Lal Yadav primarily practiced in Civil Law before the Principal Seat of the Hon'ble Gauhati High Court, its outlying benches, Civil Courts and Tribunals across Assam, and the Assam Board of Revenue. He also appeared in matters relating to revenue & taxation, excise, arbitration, and contract laws. He was known for his sincerity, sharp legal understanding, humility, and commitment towards his profession and clients. He shared a remarkable partnership in life and profession with his wife, Advocate Kalpana Yadav, with whom he practiced for many years at the Gauhati High Court. Together, they were widely respected for their dedication to the legal profession and public service.

Beyond law, he remained actively associated with social, educational, and spiritual organisations. He was connected with Hindustani Kendriya Vidyalaya, Guwahati, since its inception and later served as its President. He was also associated with Vihangam Yoga Sansthan and remained a devoted follower of revered spiritual guru Sri Sadafal Dev Ji.

Advocate Ram Lal Yadav will be remembered for his calm demeanor, generous nature, professional excellence, and the positive impact he had on the lives of many people. He is survived by his wife, two children, family members, colleagues, and countless well-wishers. He was cremated at Bhootnath, Maligaon, attended by a large gathering of mourners.

–Mehul Shah

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