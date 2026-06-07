Tribute to Dr Nareswar Dutta

The passing of Dr Nareswar Dutta on May 30 marks the end of an era in Tinsukia. With his demise at the age of eighty-seven years, Assam has lost not only an eminent ophthalmologist but also a compassionate humanitarian, cultural enthusiast, social reformer, and one of the most respected citizens of our time. For several decades, Dr Dutta’s name was synonymous with trust, kindness, and selfless service. Thousands of patients who entered his clinic seeking treatment for their eyes found much more than medical care—they found reassurance, empathy, and hope. His gentle demeanour, simplicity, and unwavering commitment to helping people earned him a place in the hearts of generations of families across Tinsukia and beyond.

Born into an era when medical facilities were limited and healthcare challenges immense, Dr Dutta belonged to the pioneering first batch of Gauhati Medical College. After obtaining his Master’s degree in Ophthalmology, he began his professional journey with the Northeast Frontier Railway and later served at OIL Hospital, Duliajan. However, his decision to establish his own eye clinic in Tinsukia proved to be a turning point for the region’s healthcare landscape.

For more than four decades, his clinic has been a beacon of hope for countless patients. Many who could not afford treatment found in him a doctor whose concern for humanity transcended professional obligations. He firmly believed that medicine was not merely a profession but a sacred responsibility. Dr Dutta’s contributions extended far beyond the walls of his clinic. He was deeply involved in numerous social, educational, cultural, and charitable organisations. Whether it was promoting healthcare awareness, supporting educational institutions, strengthening blood donation movements, participating in consumer welfare initiatives, contributing to Lok Adalat activities, or nurturing cultural institutions such as the Golap Chandra Rabi Chandra Natya Mandir, he was always present wherever society needed him. As an active member of professional bodies such as the Indian Medical Association, the All India Ophthalmological Society, and the Ophthalmological Society of Assam, he remained committed to the advancement of medical science and ethical healthcare throughout his career.

Tinsukia has lost one of its finest sons. Assam has lost a distinguished physician. Society has lost a noble human being. Yet, the light he kindled in the lives of others will continue to shine for generations. On this day of ‘Adya Shradh,’ our prayers are to the Almighty for his noble soul to rest in eternal peace.

Uddhab Chandra Sarmah

President, Chaliha -Bordoloi Nagar Nagarik Santha,

Vice president, Boyojestha Nagarik Kalyan Santha, Tinsukia.

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