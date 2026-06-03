A Tribute to Anil Das

A pall of gloom descended over Kharamkha village under Phulguri VCDC following the demise of Anil Das (66), a retired founding fourth-grade employee of Mazbat Vidyapith, who breathed his last on Tuesday morning at around 7:00 AM while undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after a prolonged illness.

Known for his humble nature and dedicated service during the formative years of Mazbat Vidyapith, the late Anil Das was widely respected in the locality. News of his passing spread quickly across the area, drawing relatives, neighbours, former colleagues and well-wishers to his residence to pay their heartfelt tributes and express condolences to the bereaved family members.

The atmosphere at his home remained deeply emotional as mourners gathered to remember his contribution to society and his warm relationship with the people of the area.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son-in-law, brothers and sisters-in-law, grandchildren and a large number of relatives and admirers. His death has cast a shadow of sorrow across the locality.

Tapan Sen Gupta

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