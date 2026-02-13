Lt. Mamoni Hatikakoty (Khuri) – Tribute

One of the most lovable, re spected, simple and ever-smiling ladies of Tinsukia, our dearest Khuri, Smt. Mamoni Hatikakoty, left for her heavenly abode on 5th February 2026 at the age of 94, after a period of age-related ailments.

Her demise has cast a pall of gloom over all sections of society in Tinsukia, as she was loved and respected by everyone who knew her. She had actively supported the language-medium movement in Assam and remained associated with the committee of the Tinsukia Puja Mandir for a long period. Her charming personality, warmth and gracious hospitality endeared her to all who came in contact with her.

On the occasion of her Adya Shraddha, we pray that her noble soul attains salvation and rests in eternal peace. Though we deeply miss you, Khuri, your loving memories will remain with us forever.

Uddhab Chandra Sarmah

Ranjana Sarmah

