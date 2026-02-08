Tribute to Sobhan Acharya

Sobhan Acharya was a quiet pillar of strength for his family and for those

who knew him closely. Gentle in manner and measured in words, he carried himself with a dignity that never sought attention, yet earned deep respect.

Educated in Shillong, Acharya served the Defence Accounts Department under the Ministry of Defence (Finance) and had a long administrative career. His postings took him to Dimapur, Kohima, Imphal, Kolkata, Panagarh, Gopalpur-on-Sea and Narengi, Guwahati. He retired from the office of the Controller of Defence Accounts, Guwahati.

Following his father's demise, he lived for several years at Survey, Beltola, Guwahati, with his mother and younger brother, remaining closely involved in family responsibilities until his mother's passing. In the years that followed, he stood firmly by his younger siblings, offering guidance, reassurance and quiet support. Over time, we realised that in many ways he had become a father-figure to us, steady, protective and always present when needed. He believed deeply in togetherness. For long, he spoke of a simple wish that the three siblings would one day travel together and spend some time at a serene and peaceful place. It was never about destinations or comfort, but about being together, sharing moments without haste.

After retirement, Sobhan Acharya first settled in Kolkata and later moved to Bengaluru, where he lived with his sister. Within the residential community and among his sister's circle of friends, he became a familiar and much-liked presence. His warmth, gentle humour and courteous nature endeared him to many, and friendships grew naturally around him.

He was the eldest son of late Shelley Acharya and late Prof. Salil Krishna Acharya, the founding Principal of Shillong Commerce College. Prof. Acharya was the original researcher who thought beyond conventional approaches and had conceptualised the interlinking of the Brahmaputra with the Ganga, with the aim of improving economic activity in the northeastern region. His work, though implemented over time, remained largely unacknowledged, a reality Sobhan Acharya accepted with quiet pride and restraint. Sobhan Acharya passed away on January 31, 2026, following complications arising from pneumonia. He was undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

On the occasion of his Ardhya Shraddha on February 9, 2026, the family prays for his eternal peace.

–Sandeep (Shandy) Acharya,

Younger brother

Sangeeta Borooah, Sister

