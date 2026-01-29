Atul Bora pays tribute to Patharughat peasant martyrs on Krishak Swahid Diwas

MANGALDAI: On the occasion of Krishak Swahid Diwas, Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister Atul Bora paid heartfelt homage to the martyrs of the historic Patharughat Peasants’ Uprising at Patharighat in Darrang district on Wednesday.

Addressing the gathering, Minister Bora solemnly remembered the supreme sacrifice of 140 farmers who laid down their lives during the uprising while protesting against the oppressive tax regime and brutal atrocities imposed by the British rulers. He said the unparalleled courage and sacrifice of the martyrs continue to inspire generations and remain a proud chapter in Assam’s freedom struggle.

The minister also highlighted various farmer-centric initiatives undertaken by the state government under the leadership of Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma to ensure the welfare, prosperity and economic empowerment of the farming community across Assam. As part of the programme, Minister Atul Bora felicitated the family members of the brave martyrs of the Patharughat Peasants’ Uprising and released a memorial souvenir dedicated to their legacy.

An exhibition was also organised on the occasion, with stalls set up by various government departments and Self-Help Groups (SHGs) showcasing agricultural products, government schemes and local innovations, drawing keen interest from visitors, stated a press release.

