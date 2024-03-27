Tribute to Tailendra Nath Das, Head Master of Gauhati University Model High School

Tailendra Nath Das, M.Sc. B.T., retired as the most ideal and popular Head Master of Gauhati University Model High School, passed away on March 17, 2024, after a brief ailment due to his old age at a hospital in Guwahati. He served as the reputed B.Sc. teacher in mathematics and science in the high schools of Sundaridiya, Bhwanipur, and Don Bosco School, Guwahati, before he did his M.Sc., degree in botany, and B.T. from Gauhati University. When he was the Head Master of G.U. Model High School, he was not only a good teacher but also an efficient academic administrator and social activist, for which he was loved and respected by the university community and the general population of the surrounding areas of Jalukbari.

In a joint family of 8 sons and 4 daughters of Late Lakshmi Kanta Talukdar, a prominent resident of village Galiya near Bhawanipur under Barpeta District, he was in the 10th position. He was loved and respected by the local people while he was a brilliant student in school.

After he joined the G.U. Model High School, he, along with his family, became residents of Pub Sarania, Rajgarh, Guwahati. At the time of his death, he left behind his wife, Monti Das; his only son, Mridul Kr. Das, the present D.C. of Bajali District; Neeta Kaushik Das, the daughter-in-law; and a grandson, Abyartha Das.

The late Tailendra Nath Das was associated with a number of social organisations in his local region and was a longtime president and adviser of Rajgarh Bihutali. He was very popular among the people of his locality.

Many of his well-wishers, friends, social workers, neighbours, relatives, colleagues, and students. Some of whom are in high positions now have been paying visits to his resident with tearful eyes to express their condolences and deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Today, March 27, 2024, on the occasion of the Adya Shraddha of my elder brother, I solemnly pray to the Almighty for granting eternal peace to the departed soul of such a noble person!

Prof. Dr. Manamohan Das (Retd. Prof. Geography, Gauhati University, Ex-Dean, Faculty of Science, Gauhati University)

