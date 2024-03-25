Gauhati University inter-college street play and reel-making competitions held in city

GUWAHATI: To create awareness about HIV/AIDS among the greater students' community of GU and its affiliated colleges, Gauhati University NSS Cell, in association with the Assam State AIDS Control Society, organised the GU Inter College Street Play and Reel Making Competition related to HIV/AIDS at the university campus.

Attending the programme as the chief guest, Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta of the Department of Political Science, GU, and former Adviser, Education, Government of Assam, highlighted different key points related to HIV/AIDS in society. He appealed to the youths to eradicate these evil deeds from society. Prof. Mahanta further said that people living with undiagnosed HIV also have the greatest chance of transmitting the virus to others.

That's why it's important to get tested. Inaugurating the programme, Prof. Jayanta Krishna Sarma, Dean, Faculty of Arts, GU, explained the deadly virus and the promotion of awareness-related services and reducing stigma and discrimination related to HIV/AIDS.

Welcoming the guests and participants, Dr. Ranjan Kr. Kakati, Director, Students' Welfare, GU, said that HIV is a virus that attacks the body's immune system. If HIV is not treated, it can lead to AIDS (acquired immunodeficiency syndrome).When a person gets HIV, it attacks their body's immune system, destroying blood cells that help fight infection. If HIV destroys enough of these blood cells, known as CD4 or T-cells, the person has AIDS. Prof. Jagadish Sarma, Secretary, University Classes, GU, attended the prize distribution ceremony and gave away the prize money and trophies to the winners.

Sangeet Natak Akademi Awardee Moinul Haque, NSDian Jyoti Narayan Nath, and National Awardee Kripal Kalita attended as jury members in these competitions. Prize money of ten thousand, seven thousand, and five thousand was given to the three best winners. In the street play competition, 1st Position GU Campus Unit, 2nd B Borooah College, and 3rd Position Dakhin Kamrup College. In the reel-making competition, 1st place went to Muskan Kumari Singh of Nowgong College, 2nd place went to Doli Choudhury of Gauhati University Campus NSS Unit, and 3rd place went to Babli Das and Md. Inshan Ali of DK College Mirza. About 20 different colleges under Gauhati University took part in the programme, a press release said.

