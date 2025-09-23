Tribute to Zubeen Garg with portraits and quotes on Kamargaon overbridge

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: In Kamargaon of Bokakhat sub-division, a group of young painters paid tribute to the people’s artiste, Zubeen Garg, by painting his portraits along with some of his quotes and songs on the overbridge, which deeply touched the public. Sudarshan Jyoti Dutta and Gaurav Barua, residents of Budhbari, Kamargaon, began the artwork on Sunday evening and worked through the night to complete it on Monday morning. Their effort was appreciated by the conscious public, who also rewarded them financially.

Meanwhile, Srimanta Tanti, Richita Das Konwar, Pranjal Goswami, Utpal Konwar, and Ujjal Nath, who came from Khumtai, also paid tribute to Zubeen by painting his portraits on the Kamargaon overbridge on Monday. The efforts of these young artists have been highly praised by the public.

Also Read: Assam ready to bid adieu to Zubeen Garg with full state honours

Also Watch: