Assam: Climate Adaptation Information Center Inaugurated In Nagaon

NAGAON: A two-day programme was organized by the World Food Programme under the aegis of Assam Agricultural University recently in the presence of the National Officer of the World Food Programme. A Climate Adaptation Information Centre was also inaugurated following a field visit programme in the district.

The World Food Programme started a new project called ‘ENACT-ASSAM’ in collaboration with Assam Agricultural University in June 2024, covering Raha, Kathiatoli, and Pakhimoria Development Blocks in Nagaon district.

As part of this project, the Climate Adaptation Information Centre was inaugurated at Kotahguri village in Raha recently. A public meeting was also organized, where the Deputy Director of the World Food Programme, Nozomi Hashimoto, and the chief of Climate Change and Sustainability, Dr P R Pathak, were present as chief guests.

The meeting was attended by prominent guests including Ananta Gogoi, Chief Executive Officer of Nagaon Zila Parishad, Dr Pradip Chandra Bhuyan, Dean of Raha Fisheries College, Ranjan Prasad Deka, District Agriculture Officer, Dr Niranjan Deka, principal scientist and Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Nagaon, and others.

Over 200 farmers and others participated in the programme. Parinda Baruah, Joint Principal Investigator of the project, Dr Binod Kalita, principal Investigatory scientist of the project, Dr Navjyoti Deka, and Dr Milan Jyoti Konwar also attended the programme.

Nozomi Hashimoto highlighted the need for ensuring nutritious food for all citizens of India. Dr Gitashree Goswami anchored the programme and a helpline and voice SMS service were launched for the benefit of farmers. Dr Binod Kalita thanked everyone at the end of the programme.

As part of the programme, a team of World Food Programme officials, ENACT-ASSAM scientists, and Nagaon district agriculture officials visited the Hatigarh village in Pakhimoria Development Block to inspect advanced seed production fields. They also visited the Nonoi Chakarigaon village to inspect the fields and interacted with farmers.

