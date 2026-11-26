A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: Rich tributes were paid to Rabin Chaudhury, former Principal, Doomdooma College, litterateur, and columnist on Monday at a commemorative meeting held at Doomdooma Satodol Sakha Xahitya Xabha (DSSXX) auditorium with President Deben Deka in the chair. Earlier, President Deka lit the ceremonial lamp before Chaudhury’s portrait while Arjun Baruah, former President, Tinsukia Zilla Xahitya Xabha (TZXX) led the floral tribute paying programme.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhiren Deka, former President, Assam Science Writers Association (ASWA), dwelt at length on the manifold qualities of late Chaudhury, who was best known for his humour and amiable nature. He was also an actor of repute and acted in the film ‘Lotighoti,’ a satirical film directed by Sudhakantha Dr Bhupen Hazarika. As the longest-serving principal of Doomdooma College, Chaudhury has served since its inception to uplift it to a pioneering educational institution under Dibrugarh University.