Diamond Jubilee Celebrations Begin at Doomdooma College with Grand Opening Ceremony

A CORRESPONDENT

DOOMDOOMA: The diamond jubilee celebration of Doomdooma College got underway on Wednesday with the hoisting of 59 flags in the college premises. The main flag of the college was hoisted by the Principal, Dr Kamaleswar Kalita, while 58 others were hoisted by former principals, teachers, employees, and leading citizens of the town.

Thereafter, Principal Kalita and Padma Shri singer Dulal Manki garlanded the statues of Jogendra Nath Deka and Malia Tanti, the founder secretary and the founder president of the college organisation committee, respectively.

The open session, anchored by the Secretary, Diamond Jubilee celebration committee, Dr Pranjit Saikia, began at the college auditorium 'Kallol' with Principal Dr Kamaleswar Kalita in the chair. The chief guest of the event was noted artiste and former Principal of Moran College Dr Anil Saikia, who criticised the present-day education system for not encouraging students for hands-on learning and their growing aversion to reading books.

Three newsletters of the college were released by senior journalist and former GB member Dhiren Deka and leading entrepreneur cum former student Manjit Singh.

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