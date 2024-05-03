Tripura bound bus overturns on Haflong road; one killed and six injured rushed to SMCH

Silchar: A Tripura bound bus coming from Guwahati met with an accident that left a passenger dead and injuring at least 30 others. The tragic accident happened on Haflong-Ditokcherra road on Wednesday night. The deceased was identified as Deboraj Debbarman, a resident of Dholai district of Tripura. The accident occurred due to deteriorating condition of the road. As the Meghalaya road was blocked following a landslide and the train service in hill section was stalled as repairing work was being done for last one week, the stranded passengers were left with the only option of travelling via Haflong. This road under much hyped East West corridor had been in fatal condition for years.

Sources said, the driver of the ill fated bus lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. Local residents rushed to the spot to help the passengers. Debbarma sustained serious injury and succumbed to it while being rushed to a nearby health centre. Condition of six other passengers was reportedly to be critical. One of them had been shifted to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for better treatment.

