Assam: Opioid Substitution Therapy centre opens at Sivasagar Civil Hospital

SIVASAGAR: Sivasagar Civil Hospital, Joysagar on Thursday started its own Opioid Substitution Therapy (OST) Centre for treatment of opiate dependant persons.

In a programme organized at the hospital by Sivasagar Civil Hospital in collaboration with District Psychiatric Health Society and supported by Assam State AIDS Control Society, Government of Assam, Sivasagar District Commissioner Aditya Vikram Yadav inaugurated the OST centre. He said the services at OST will be immensely helpful for the patients with addiction and help them to live a drug-free life.

Dr Saurav Kumar Gogoi, Joint Director of Health Services, Sivasagar said that drug addicts will be able to get rid of illicit drug use through this OST centre. The centre will also be helpful in reducing the cases of life threatening diseases such as HIV, Hepatitis-B etc, said Dr Gogoi. Superintendent of Police, Sivasagar Subhrajyoti Bora, Superintendent of Sivasagar Civil Hospital and other health officials were also present on the occasion.

