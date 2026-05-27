Tuberculosis (TB) Screening and Awareness Drive Intensified Across Udalguri District

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: As part of the statewide 100-day campaign aimed at eradicating tuberculosis (TB), the Health Department has intensified screening and awareness activities in different parts of Udalguri district. On Tuesday, a special TB detection camp was organised at Ghagapara under the Khairabari Health Block, where residents underwent health examinations and X-ray screenings. Medical officer Dr Abu Sayed of the Mobile Medical Unit supervised the health check-up programme and examined patients attending the camp. During the initiative, chest X-rays of 78 individuals were conducted to identify suspected tuberculosis cases at an early stage.

The campaign has also been extended to tea garden areas, where health officials are carrying out door-to-door awareness and screening programmes.

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