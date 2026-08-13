Tungge Loya Urges United Northeast Front to Counter External Threats, Strengthen Cultural Bonds

A CORRESPONDENT

DIBRUGARH: Former Deputy Commissioner of Arunachal Pradesh and President of the Galo Luunv Baanv Kvbaa (GLBK), Tungge Loya, has called for greater unity among the eight northeastern states to safeguard the region from external threats and strengthen its cultural and social bonds.

Speaking at the 15th Nilim Choudhury Memorial Lecture organised in Dibrugarh, Tungge Loya emphasised the need for closer cooperation among the northeastern states, particularly through cultural exchanges, people-to-people connections, and the strengthening of shared historical ties.

"All the northeastern states should come together to safeguard ourselves from external enemies. The Northeast has been surrounded by enemies. Therefore, all the states should have cultural exchanges and strengthen ties among themselves because we are all Northeasterners," Loya said.

Highlighting the geographical and cultural relationship between Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Loya described the two states as the 'two wings' of the region and stressed that a strong sense of brotherhood must be promoted among their people.

"If Arunachal is left, Assam is right-we have two wings. The message of brotherhood should be spread far and wide," he said.

Recalling his own educational journey, Loya spoke warmly about the influence of Assamese teachers and the Assamese language on his career. He said that the contribution of Assamese educators played a significant role in shaping his professional life and helping him eventually become an administrative officer.

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