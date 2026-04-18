Tusker Mangal Singh Mutilated Alive in Lakhipather as Organised Ivory Poaching Network Targets Digboi Forest Zone

A calculated and brutal attack on a domesticated tusker in Lakhipather under the Digboi Forest Division has thrown a spotlight on what investigators believe is an organised ivory poaching network operating in and around the Upper Dehing Reserve Forest in Tinsukia district.

The victim, a tusker named Mangal Singh, is believed to be among the oldest elephants in the district. Owned by Hunjoy Duaniya of Margherita, the elephant had been kept in the Lakhipather area for grazing over the past two years, with prior intimation given to the Forest Department.

A Gruesome Attack on April 15

Despite the Forest Department being informed of the elephant's presence, the precaution failed to prevent the attack, which took place on April 15.

According to preliminary findings, poachers carried out a targeted strike on Mangal Singh, who was known for his large ivory tusks measuring nearly two feet each. The animal was reportedly tied inside the forest when the attackers struck — sawing off both tusks while the elephant was still alive before fleeing the scene.

The tusker was left critically injured, and hours passed before any medical assistance reached the site, pointing to serious lapses in emergency response.

Also Read: Missing Ivory Tusk Recovered, One More Held in Poaching Case