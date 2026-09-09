Twin resignations rock Bajali Suraksha Samiti over unresolved boundary, administrative issues

A CORRESPONDENT

BAJALI: The Bajali District Suraksha Samiti has suffered a major setback, with its two secretaries, Bijan Bayan and Samudra Patgiri, resigning from their posts, citing failure to resolve the district's boundary and administrative issues.

The Bajali District Suraksha Samiti was formed at a public meeting held at the Pathsala Harimandir premises after the then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal announced the elevation of Bajali sub-division to a district. The committee was formed with the objective of securing a clearly defined boundary, ensuring full-fledged district status and addressing various developmental and administrative concerns.

Addressing a press conference in Pathsala, Bayan and Patgiri expressed frustration over the continued uncertainty surrounding Bajali. They alleged that despite repeated efforts by the committee, the district has neither received a clearly defined boundary nor achieved a stable administrative identity.

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