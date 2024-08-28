Two Apprehended By Jamuguri Police for Alleged Fraud

JAMUGURIHAT: Two frauds identified as Koustav Barua and his wife Jupitora Barua were apprehended by a team of Jamuguri police on the charge of fraud on Monday. According to information, the duo have annexed money in the name of OSD to CM Hemanta Chaoudhury. Koustav has identified himself as a physician and embezzled money from the people of Guwahati. On the basis of the allegations made by the victims and the FIR’s lodged in various police stations in Guwahati, the Jamuguri police tried to locate his whereabouts. Finally, the Crime Investigation Department (CID) team had apprehended his mother Putuli Deka. Later on the duo surrendered at Jamuguri PS and was taken to Guwahati by the team of CID.

