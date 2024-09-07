Golaghat District Commissioner Cancels Fraudulent Caste Certificates; FIR Filed Against Three Individuals

GOLAGHAT: The District Commissioner of Golaghat cancelled three fraud caste certificates of TGL and Ex TGL who got it by fraudulent means.

After receiving complaint from ATTSA Golaghat and Chah Janajati Jatriya Sanmiloni, Assam against Hiranmoy Mondol, S/o- Amitabh Mondol, Dhansiri Sub-Division, Abinash Singh Koiri, S/o- Suresh Koiri, No. 2 Doigurung Bagan, Golaghat cancelled their caste certificates.

In this connection, Magistrate Enquiry had been initiated against all the cases and as per the enquiry report of Assistant Commissioner, Dhansiri, Sarupathar, where it is mentioned that Hiranmoy Mondol and Anindita Mondol do not belong to “Tanti” (TGL/Ex-TGL) community and certificates are found to be forged and issued from Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha but the same was not approved by Chah Janajati Jatiya Sanmiloni who has been authorized to countersign the caste certificates of TGL and Ex-TGL community, the Sub-Divisional officer(Civil), Dhansiri, Sarupathar forwarded an approval for the cancellation of the caste certificate of Hiranmoy Mondol and Anindita Mondol vide letter No. 115340/PFC/10/2024-FAC-SDO{C)-DHAN dtd 01/07/2024 & NO. DA(C).l/2024/ dtd 04/07/2054 respectively. Hence, on the basis of the enquiry report, both caste certificates are to be considered as cancelled. Similarly the caste certificate verification of Abinash Singh Koiri, Asst. Commissioner, Golaghat has submitted an enquiry report where it is mentioned that the caste certificate of Abinash Singh Koiri is found genuine considering the report of Circle Officer, Morongi Revenue Circle and field verification report of concerned Land Revenue Assistant and Gaon Pradhan of Morongi Revenue Circle and also submitted the supporting caste certificate of Dilip Singh Koiri, paternal uncle of Abinash Singh Koiri. But later on, letter received from Director, Tea Tribes and Adivasi Welfare vide Ref NO.DTGW/DEV/03/2024-25/PT-I/225 dtd 16/08/2024 regarding reverification of the caste certificate of Abinash Singh Koiri in view of the complaint received from Chan Janajati Jatiya Sanmilani, Asom and Asom Koiri Samaj has reported that Abinash Singh Koiri does not belong to Koiri (TGL/Ex-TGL) community. Hence, on the basis of the enquiry report the caste certificate of Abinash Singh Koiri is to be considered as cancelled. In this regard President and secretary of ATTSA Golaghat Branch Sumit Deep and Anuj Kurmi lodged an FIR at Golaghat police station against Hiranmoy Mondol, Anindita Mondal and Abinash Singh Koiri for forgery.

