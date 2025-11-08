Assam: Two arrested with rare species of gecko lizard in Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: In a major breakthrough, the Special Task Force (STF) arrested two wildlife traffickers in Karbi Anglong border area near Kuthari, recovering several rare species and wildlife parts.

Acting on a tip-off, the STF team conducted a raid near Kuthuri under Jakhalabandha police station in Nagaon district on Wednesday night. The team seized six pieces of gecko lizard, one slow loris, and a large quantity of pangolin skin from the possession of the accused.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Bidya Singnar and Samson Kathar, both residents of Rongmongway in Karbi Anglong district. They were later handed over to the Jakhalabandha police station for further investigation.

According to police sources, the duo has been involved in wildlife trafficking for a long time, collecting wildlife parts and animals from various parts of Karbi Anglong district to supply them to international smuggling syndicates. The Jakhalabandha police registered a case and launched an investigation into the matter. The police are also probing the accused’s connections with other wildlife traffickers and smuggling networks.

