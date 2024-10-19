Two Assam Police IR Battalion Jawans Killed in Tragic Road Accident

A correspondent

Silchar: Two Assam Police IR Battalion jawans were killed in a tragic road accident as the motorbike they were riding rammed on to a truck. The accident occurred at Rajbari bypass in Patherkandi area on Thursday late night. The jawans were identified as Rajib Barman of Khilerband of Patherkandi and Bodhan Barman of Damcherra. The truck was reportedly parked on the road and the jawans did not notice it due to darkness. Earlier, on Wednesday too a similar accident occurred at Tinkha area in Patherkandi and three persons sustained serious injuries and were admitted in hospital.

