Two brothers from Manipur drown in Kapili river in West Karbi Anglong

A CORRESPONDENT

KHERONI: The Kapili river has claimed the lives of two brothers from Manipur. Brothers Lalu Shah and Shubham Shah, both residents of Imphal, Manipur, went missing while bathing at Sildubi ghat on the Kapili river in West Karbi Anglong district. The brothers had travelled to Assam to attend the last rites of their maternal grandmother. Local villagers raised an alarm after they failed to resurface.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and Hojai police rushed to the spot and launched an intensive search operation. After several hours, the bodies of both the brothers were recovered downstream. Authorities have handed over the bodies to the family after post-mortem.

