Sonitpur administration issues strict safety directives to curb drowning incidents at picnic spots

OUR CORRESPONDENT

TEZPUR: The Sonitpur district administration has taken serious note of the increasing number of accidental drowning incidents reported from various tourist and picnic spots located near rivers and tributaries in the district. Popular picnic destinations such as Rudrapad, Debisingghat, Ganesh Ghat, Bhumuraguri, 12th Mile, Seijosa, and other areas along the Brahmaputra, Jia-Bharali, and Bor-Dikorai rivers attract large gatherings during weekends and festive occasions, thereby posing potential risks to public safety due to strong water currents and other related factors. After a thorough review of the situation, and considering the urgency of mitigating such risks, the District Commissioner-cum-Chairman, District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Sonitpur, Ananda Kumar Das, ACS, has issued an order under the powers conferred by the Disaster Management Act, 2005, directing all concerned departments, agencies, and the public to strictly adhere to certain safety measures.

As per the order, no person below 18 years without being accompanied by a guardian or in an intoxicated state is to visit near the river, tributaries, or sub-tributaries in Sonitpur district.

The SSP, Sonitpur has been directed to detail patrolling parties of Police, Traffic, River Police, SDRF, F&ESS, etc. for random checking near the picnic spots. The DTO, Sonitpur, has also been directed to detail enforcement officials for random checking near such locations.

Any person not following the above directions issued for ensuring the safety of life and property shall be treated under the relevant legal provisions. The above directions come into force with immediate effect from the date of issue of this order (November 4, 2025).

