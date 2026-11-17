A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: For the ensuing elections to the Mising Autonomous Council, two nomination papers were withdrawn today out of those filed. The two candidates who withdrew their nomination papers are Kaliram Pegu (Mili) from the 27 No. Lohitmukh constituency and Monjit Patgiri from the 37 No. Buroi constituency. Today was fixed as the last date for the withdrawal of nomination papers, and with two candidates withdrawing their nominations from both autonomous council constituencies under Biswanath district on this final day, the total number of contesting candidates in the autonomous council election has come down to 6. The candidates contesting in the two autonomous council constituencies of Biswanath are:

In the 27 No. Lohitmukh constituency: Digbijoy Doley, Surya Kumar Pegu, and Maheswar Pegu.

On the other hand, the candidates contesting in the 37 No. Buroi constituency are: Nanda Kutum, Ramu Patgiri, and Lalbahadur Mili.

Notably, up to the last date for filing nomination papers, a total of 9 candidates had filed their nominations in the two autonomous council constituencies of Biswanath. During the scrutiny of these nomination papers on November 12, the nomination paper of Dinen Pegu, a candidate from the 37 No. Buroi constituency, was rejected. With two candidates withdrawing their nominations today, the number of contesting candidates in each of the two constituencies stands at 3, making a total of 6 candidates. Polling in the two autonomous council constituencies will be held on November 30, and vote counting will take place on December 3, 2026.

Significantly, there are a total of 33,575 voters across the two Mising Autonomous Council constituencies under Biswanath district. Among them, the number of male voters is 17,064 and female voters is 16,511. The total number of polling stations across both constituencies is 79.