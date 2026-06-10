Two Digboi Youths Killed in Tragic National Highway-38 Road Accident

OUR CORRESPONDENT

DIGBOI: A tragic road accident on National Highway-38 near Bogapani on Monday evening claimed the lives of two young residents of Digboi, triggering widespread grief across the town and renewing concerns over road safety along the under-construction Tingrai–Digboi corridor. The deceased have been identified as Shahid Hussain and Jyotishman Dutta, both belonging to well-known business families of Digboi. Besides their family backgrounds, the two were also actively associated with various social and community activities, making their untimely demise a major loss for the locality. According to preliminary police reports, the duo was returning to Digboi from Tinsukia in a vehicle bearing registration number AS22B1390 when the accident occurred on a curved stretch of NH-38 at Bogapani under Digboi police station. Investigators suspect that the vehicle lost control before crashing into a roadside tree with tremendous force.

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