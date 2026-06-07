E-rickshaw driver seriously injured in road accident at Gelabil near Orang

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: A road accident at Gelabil under Orang police station in Udalguri district left one person seriously injured on Saturday morning, and created tension among locals and commuters in the area. According to reports, the incident occurred around 9:30 am when a Bodoland Transport Service bus bearing registration number AS16 AC5162, travelling from Gohpur towards Kokrajhar, collided with a Tom Tom vehicle near Gelabil while it was attempting to take a turn towards Thelamara from Orang Chariali. The injured person has been identified as Bipul Basumatary (47 years), who was reportedly driving his e-rickshaw vehicle bearing registration number AS27ER5798 at the time of the accident.

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