Two General Observers, Police Observer appointed in Hailakandi

A CORRESPONDENT



HAILAKANDI: The Election Commission of India has appointed two General Observers and a Police Observer for the three Assembly constituencies of Hailakandi election district for the upcoming Assam Assembly election.

Disclosing this information here on Wednesday, Additional Deputy Commissioner and Officer Incharge Observer Cell, Narendra Kumar Shah said the ECI has appointed Effat Ara, IAS, and Jang Bahadur Yadav, IAS, as General Observers for 6 Hailakandi and 7 Katlicherra and for 8 Algapur LACs, respectively.

Shah also informed that Sandeep Singh Chauhan, IPS, has been appointed as Police Observer for all the three LACs that will go to polls in the second phase on April 1. Chauhan will arrive here on Friday.

Meanwhile, Assistant Executive Engineer, Irrigation, Sujib Roy and Fishery Development Officer, Lucy Ingtipi have been deputed as Protocol Officer and Liaison Officer respectively to General Observer, Effat Ara. City Project Manager, NULM, Mahbubur Rahman Laskar has been deputed as Protocol Officer to General Observer, Jang Bahadur Yadav. Expenditure Observer, Brajendra Kumar, IRS, who arrived here a couple of days ago is camping at Hailakandi Circuit House.

