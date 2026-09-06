Two Held in Assam for Illegal Possession, Transport of 12 Tokay Geckos

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: Based on reliable intelligence, a joint operation was conducted by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and the Crime Investigation Range, Biswanath Wildlife Division, Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, on Saturday near Jia Bharali Bridge, Sonitpur, Assam. During the operation, two persons were apprehended for the illegal possession and transportation of 12 tokay geckos (Gekko gecko), locally known as ‘Keko Hap.’ The apprehended persons were identified as Santush Basfore (37 years) of Rangapara and Ranjit Sahani of Dolongbasti, Chariduar, in Sonitpur district.

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