Two Injured as MV Bob Khathing Collides with Cargo Ferries at Jogomaya Ghat, Dhubri

DHUBRI: Two people, who were on a country boat, were injured when steel vessel, MV Bob Khathing, hit six to seven cargo-laden ferries at Jogomaya Ghat on Monday.

The injured were shifted to Dhubri Medical College and Hospital. In the collision, one cargo boat was completely damaged and capsized in the river.

At Dhubri, the Indian Water Transport Authority oversees the Ro-Pax vessel that sails on the Brahmaputra between Fakirganj and Dhubri, which narrowly avoided a deadly accident at Jogmaya Ghat on the banks of the Brahmaputra. The lower section of the good-laden boats was broken and caused significant damage, and the six to seven cargo boats were severely knocked down.

Sailor of the vessel of the Ro-Pax vessel MV Bob Khathing, Mohibul Sheikh said that due to the developing mechanical problem, the vessel’s hydraulic brake was locked in the Ghat while it was heading to Dhubri Jogomaya Ghat from Fakirganj and the mishap took place. Sheikh instantly neutralized the gear box aboard the vessel, but the river’s current forced the ship back and swapped the cargo-laden ferries along with one passenger ferry.

