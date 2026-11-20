A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: A serious road accident took place on Thursday afternoon at Lavan Ghat on National Highway 39 in Numaligarh, under the jurisdiction of Kamargaon police station.

The accident involved a head-on collision between a motorcycle and an Innova vehicle carrying school students. The Innova, bearing registration number AS01AG2545, was transporting students from DPS School, located in the Numaligarh urban area.

It collided head-on with a motorcycle bearing registration number AS05AA7898, which was coming from the Numaligarh side.