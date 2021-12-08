Two injured persons in Nagaland undergoing treatment at Assam Medical College & Hospital

STAFF CORRESPONDENT



DIBRUGARH: Two of the critically injured persons of Mon in Nagaland are undergoing specialized treatment at Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH). Both injured persons, according to AMC sources are in the ICU in the surgery department. The sources further disclosed that both Jergo Koniyak and Sailong Koniyak were referred to AMC&H by Sonari Hospital and has been admitted here at 1am on December 5. Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has requested the Dibrugarh district administration to take all possible initiatives so that both the injured persons of Nagaland can receive utmost care and treatment for their recovery.

The sources said, the condition of Jergo Koniyak is critical and needs immediate surgery as he has received bullet injury in the eyes and skull. Multi specialties team has been constituted by the hospital administration to plan out the treatment protocol and future course of action.

