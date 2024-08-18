Two Men Killed in Separate Road Accidents at Rihabari, Bajali; Residents Protest for Speed Breaker

PATHSALA: In a tragic incident, two men were killed in separate road accidents at Rihabari village in Bajali district. The 1st incident was reported on August 15 when a four-wheeler hit and killed a local resident. The deceased has been identified as Harpati Kalita aged around 53 years. He is a resident of the same village.

The 2nd incident was reported on August 16, where a scooty rider hit a man. The deceased has been identified as Kishore Chaudhary aged 54 years. He is a resident of Rihabari.

The incident took place after the deceased was coming home after completing the last rites of another man, killed in a road accident at the same village.

Before the incident, residents of Rihabari staged protests, demanding the installation of a speed breaker within a week. The entire village, including men and women, came together to stage a demonstration following a tragic accident evening (August 15) where a four-wheeler hit and killed a local resident. Villagers allege that the lack of a speed breaker in the area is the main cause of frequent accidents.

As per reports, many people were killed in road accidents in the same place due to lack of speed breaker.

