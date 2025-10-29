Another fake doctor held in Cachar; total arrests rise to 15 since August

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The tally went up to 15 in Cachar as another fake doctor was arrested on Monday night. Confirming the report, ASP Subrata Sen addressing a press meet on Tuesday said that based on a specific complaint, Cachar police raided the Boby Health Care in Sonai and arrested one Rijul Haque Laskar. 38-year-old Laskar impersonating as a registered doctor had been running this illegal clinic. Police seized a number of documents which suggested that Rijul Laskar had been running this clinic and treating patients by showing forged certificates. He was immediately arrested. ASP Sen said that since August 3 when the first fake doctor Pulak Malakar was nabbed, Cachar police have arrested 15 such persons impersonating doctors.

