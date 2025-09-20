Two more fake doctors nabbed in Cachar, total arrests rise to 10 in six weeks

A CORRESPONDENT

SILCHAR: The drive against fake doctors continued in Cachar as two more persons impersonating as medical practitioners were arrested in the district. In the last one and half months, at least 10 such fake doctors have been arrested in Cachar. On Thursday, two fake doctors were arrested in separate raids in Kabuganj Bazar and Kaptanpur Ashtadasha Khand areas of Sonai Assembly constituency.

The arrested were identified as Uma Shankar Sinha from Kabuganj and Zahirul Barabhuiyan from a pharmacy in Kaptanpur Ashtadash Khand area.

Also Read: Two more fake doctors nabbed in Cachar police crackdown

Also Watch: