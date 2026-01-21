Two rhino calves released back into Kaziranga National Park & Tiger Reserve

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Two rhino calves were released back into Kaziranga National Park on Tuesday. The two calves were rescued from the park in 2020 and 2021.

The male rhino calves had been separated from their mothers during devastating floods and were rescued from the Mihimukh and Kathori areas of Kohora. They were being reared at the Panbari Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre.

After being cared for at the centre for the past five years, arrangements were made on Tuesday by the Kaziranga National Park authorities to release the two rhino calves into the park. They were transported from the centre in two large wooden crates and released into the wild.

No microchips have been implanted in the bodies of the two rhino calves; instead, they will remain under routine monitoring by forest guards.

At present, the Wildlife Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre is also rearing one female rhino calf, several elephants, buffalo calves, and a leopard.

