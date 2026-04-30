Two separate fratricide incidents in 48 hours leave Sootea residents in panic

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Two killings that took place in the northern part of Sootea on Monday and Tuesday have created panic among residents. According to reports, Mahabir Ghatowar, a resident of No. 2 Diplonga village, allegedly killed his younger brother, Sanjay Ghatowar, on Monday night by hitting him with a stick. Further information suggests that the two brothers were involved in a land-related dispute late Monday night, which turned into a violent clash. Mahabir, the elder brother, reportedly struck Sanjay with a stick, resulting in his instant death. A team from Sootea Police reached the spot, apprehended the accused, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

In a separate incident, Shankar Munda (37) was allegedly killed by his younger brother, Mangal Munda, on Wednesday. According to reports, the two brothers, residents of Ward No. 4 in Gutibari in northern Sootea, were involved in a family dispute. In a fit of rage, Mangal allegedly hit Shankar with a stick, and he later succumbed to his injuries. A team from Sootea Police reached the site, apprehended Mangal, and sent the body for post-mortem examination.

Notably, the two incidents have created tension among residents of the area. Concerned locals have urged the Thana Level Nagarik Committees (TLNC), along with local NGOs, civil society groups, and the police administration, to organise awareness programmes among tea tribe communities and address such violent incidents at the earliest.

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