93rd Kendriya Bohagi Mela in Sootea to feature rural sports and cultural events

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: Like the previous years, Sootea has geared up for the 93rd edition of the Bohagi Mela. The central attractions of the mela are the traditional and rural sports, which are on the verge of extinction. The competitions of the rural sports will be held on Sunday under the supervision of Sootea Sports Association at Chatia HSS field. The state-level stage bihu competition will be held on April 28, and the cultural night on April 29. Popular artiste Geetanjali Das will perform a musical concert on April 29.

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