Two stolen cattle recovered from Demow market, one accused absconding

A CORRESPONDENT

DEMOW: Two stolen cattle heads were recovered from the Sunday Rajmai cattle market near Demow on Sunday. According to information received, the two male cattle were stolen from Tinsukia’s Panitola on Tuesday night. The cattle were rescued by Demow police when they were brought to the market to be sold. According to sources, Sirajul Ali purchased the cattle from Isfakul Ali from Chabua who is currently absconding. The Demow police on Sunday night handed over the cattle along with Sirajul Ali and an Ace car to Panitola police for further investigation.

