Hajo Police Rescue 28 Stolen Cattle, Arrest Six in Major Smuggling Crackdown

Hajo: Police in Assam’s Hajo recovered 28 stolen cattle and arrested six individuals in a major crackdown on cattle smuggling on Thursday, November 20, the Kamrup police confirmed. Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a police team carried out a swift operation and intercepted three vehicles suspected of transporting the illegally procured cattle.

A senior police officer said the detained individuals were unable to produce any valid ownership or transport documents. “Our team acted on reliable input and moved quickly. The suspects could not produce any valid papers, so we took immediate action to prevent the illegal movement of cattle,” he said.

Police have begun legal proceedings and are questioning the arrested men to determine whether they are part of a broader smuggling network. Officers believe the case may extend beyond local boundaries, noting that cattle theft and smuggling remain persistent issues in several parts of Assam.

Authorities say that the problem is not limited to the state’s internal routes but also involves organised cross-border networks that use illegal corridors leading to Bangladesh. A district-level official remarked, “Cattle smuggling is not isolated. Many such cases have direct or indirect links with international routes. That makes it a deeper law-and-order concern requiring coordinated intelligence.”

Hajo Police are now examining possible cross-district and cross-border connections. Intelligence units may be roped in to trace financial and logistical links tied to the smuggling chain. Additional patrolling along known smuggling routes has been planned to curb such activities.

Officials emphasised that the operation marks a significant step in dismantling organised cattle-smuggling activities in the region. With the rescue of 28 cattle and the arrest of six suspects, authorities consider the operation a major success in addressing one of the state’s recurring security challenges.