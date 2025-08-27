Two Taekwondo athletes from Dima Hasao secure government jobs

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: In a proud moment for the people of Dima Hasao, two young Taekwondo athletes from the district have earned appointments in government service under the sports quota, marking a significant milestone for local sporting achievements.

Panchami Das, daughter of Nikhil Das, has been appointed to the Department of Housing & Urban Affairs, while Benla Kemprai has been recruited to the Transport Department. Both athletes have brought laurels to the district through their dedication to Taekwondo, representing their region with distinction.

Despite their sporting commitments, the duo continues to focus on academics—Panchami is currently pursuing her third-year Bachelor of Arts degree, and Benla is preparing for her Class 12 examinations.

Their accomplishments exemplify the balance between education and sports, serving as a strong source of inspiration for the youth of Dima Hasao. Their success also reflects the increasing scope for athletes to contribute meaningfully to society through public service opportunities.

Local sporting enthusiasts and well-wishers have lauded this achievement, expressing hope that it will encourage more youngsters to take up sports professionally while also pursuing academics.

