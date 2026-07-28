Two teenage brothers drown while bathing in Mangaldai river, town plunged into grief

OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Two teenage boys met their watery graves while bathing in the Mangaldai river on Monday, casting a pall of grief over the town. Sanjeev Mandal and Rittwik Mandal, sons of Pradip Mandal and Raju Mandal of Ward No. 5 here, had gone to the river with friends. Both went missing after entering deep water. SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. After several hours, the body of Sanjeev Mandal was recovered first, followed shortly by that of Rittwik Mandal.





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