Assam News

Two teenage brothers drown while bathing in Mangaldai river, town plunged into grief

Two teenage boys met their watery graves while bathing in the Mangaldai river on Monday, casting a pall of grief over the town. Sanjeev Mandal and Rittwik Mandal, sons of Pradip Mandal and Raju Mandal of Ward No. 5 here, had gone to the river with friends.
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OUR CORRESPONDENT

MANGALDAI: Two teenage boys met their watery graves while bathing in the Mangaldai river on Monday, casting a pall of grief over the town. Sanjeev Mandal and Rittwik Mandal, sons of Pradip Mandal and Raju Mandal of Ward No. 5 here, had gone to the river with friends. Both went missing after entering deep water. SDRF personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. After several hours, the body of Sanjeev Mandal was recovered first, followed shortly by that of Rittwik Mandal.

Also Read: Assam: 13-year-old boy drowns in pond at Sootea’s Bhuyanpara, village in mourning

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Mangaldai river
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