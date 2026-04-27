Two toll plazas within 14 km in Dibrugarh comply with MoRTH norms: NHIDCL

DIBRUGARH: The National Highways & Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd. (NHIDCL) has clarified that the two toll plazas located within a 14-kilometer stretch in Dibrugarh district are in full compliance with the existing rules and guidelines of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

The clarification came in response to a public grievance filed by a resident, Arnab Handique, regarding the proximity of Khowang Toll Plaza on NH-37 and Bogibeel Toll Plaza on NH-15.

According to a message from NHIDCL’s Project Monitoring Unit (PMU) in Dibrugarh, the issue was looked into by the Authority Engineer, M/s URS Scott Wilson India Pvt. Ltd., as per the directions from the relevant authority. A detailed report was subsequently submitted on April 23, 2026.

The report noted that toll fee collection on national highways is governed by the National Highways Fee (Determination of Rates and Collection) Rules, 2008. The minimum distance requirement between two toll plazas only applies when they are on the same National Highway and in the same project stretch, according to these rules.

However, NHIDCL clarified that this restriction does not apply in cases where toll plazas are situated on different National Highways or are part of separate project stretches or contract packages—even if they fall within the same district.

“In the present case, Khowang Toll Plaza (NH-37) and Bogibeel Toll Plaza (NH-15) are part of different national highways and separate project stretches. Therefore, their establishment is in conformity with applicable MoRTH rules and guidelines,” the NHIDCL stated.

The corporation concluded that no violation of norms has occurred and the placement of both toll plazas is legally valid. Rupesh Kumar, General Manager (Projects) at NHIDCL PMU in Dibrugarh, issued the communication to inform the complainant.

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