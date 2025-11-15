District Administration Cachar issues public advisory on land acquisition for NHIDCL road improvement project

Silchar: In a significant step towards strengthening road infrastructure across Cachar district, the District Administration, Cachar, has issued a public advisory regarding the proposed land acquisition for a major road improvement project undertaken by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL).

The initiative aims to upgrade the crucial road stretch starting from NH-37 near Pailapool and connecting Jaipur, Harinagar, Kumarcherra, Zinam, Hangrum, before linking with NH-137 (Mahur–Tamenglong Road), thereby enhancing connectivity across remote villages and boosting regional development.

According to the notification released by the Office of the District Commissioner, Cachar (Land Acquisition Branch), the alignment of the proposed road will pass through several villages, including Laboc Grant,lalang grant, kamranga bond part I, Kamranga bond part II, Doloichera , Kanakpur part III, Kanakpur part II, Baladhan Grant, Kanakpur part I, Silchar grant , Harinagar, Paschim Dikcha, Pehelpur, Dramnagar ,Purba Dakshin Mutrachera, Uttar Diphu, Lalangkitta Labocpar Part III, Ladiyacherra Grant, Uttar Doloicherra, Thaipunagar, Chatridayal ,Mollong part II, Mollong part I ,Kumarchera ,Diphu, Diphucherra, Moultluong (Mollong NC), Gendathol (NC), Ngentemukh (NC), and New Kalinagar (NC).

The District Administration has urged all residents and stakeholders within these designated areas to exercise caution regarding new constructions. As per the notice, any new construction or developmental activity within the proposed alignment must obtain prior approval from the Office of the District Commissioner, Cachar.

The administration has further clarified that any unauthorized structures,temporary or permanent built after the issuance of this notification will not be considered for compensation during land acquisition or project implementation. This directive applies to both private and commercial establishments.

Describing the project as a crucial infrastructural milestone, the District Administration has called for full public cooperation to ensure a smooth and efficient execution of the development work. The order has come into immediate effect from the date of publication.